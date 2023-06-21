To the editor: Wisconsin Elections Committee chief election official Meagan Wolfe has failed at her job and should step down. She has let Wisconsin voters down by circumventing the Legislature and initiating her own voter rules and regulations for the 20202022 elections.
Ms. Wolfe did things to alter voting rules. This opened the doors to voter fraud. Confidence in a cast ballet was shaken. Voters feared their vote may not be counted correctly if at all.
Examples of wrong doing by Ms. Wolfe are as follows: Unlawful promotion of the use of ballot drop boxes, permitted absentee voting to take place in long-term care facilities without the use of a special voting deputy, promoted the curing of absentee ballots, and recommended New York resident Michael Spitzer Rubenstein assist Wisconsin election clerks with the 2020 election.
Out in the real working world an employee who placed their own rules ahead of company rules would have been suspended until an internal investigation was complete. The state government should be the same.
The WEC commissioners select an administrator. The recommendation is referred to a Senate standing committee in the Legislature. A public hearing is held followed by a vote on the selection by committee members. If the vote is yes, the request goes to the Senate floor for a vote. This is the opportunity to replace Ms. Wolfe with someone who will follow the voting rules not their own. Contact your senator and encourage a no vote.
Taxpayers expect job competence not authoritarianism. Therefore, Ms. Wolfe should be relieved of her job or she should have the grace to step down
Marilyn R. Grainger Waukesha