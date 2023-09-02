Republicans’ unfounded tantrums and misinformation about the state Supreme Court’s new majority didn’t take long. Conservatives claim that the progressives have already violated the state Constitution by firing Randy Koschnick. Koschnick was the conservative chief justice’s righthand man and the director of state courts. These accusations ignore Article VII Section 4 of said Constitution.
The new majority voted to limit current Chief Justice Ziegler’s powers (sound familiar) and prevent her from manipulating the calendar by “delaying” cases that the right doesn’t want heard. They also laid the groundwork to remove Ziegler as chief justice just as the conservatives removed liberal Abrahamson in 2015. When Ziegler chose to whine on talk radio rather than show up for work, the four progressives conducted business without her As for a Judge Protasiewicz recusal. In 2017, the conservative majority court voted to reject a petition supported by 54 retired Wisconsin judges urging the court to set formal recusal rules including requiring recusal from cases involving those who helped get them on the bench. They then rejected a petition for a public hearing on the issue, despite voter interest. Conservative Justices Prosser, Gabelman and Kelly have all refused to recuse themselves from actual conflicts of interest.
All this is a precursor to Republican threats of impeachment against new Justice Protasiewicz should she not recuse herself over her stated opinions on gerrymandering. Gerrymandering being the only reason the Rs are in a position to make such ignorant threats. Protasiewicz was elected because she shares ideology with a vast majority of Wisconsin voters on gerrymandering, reproductive rights and numerous issues, not to mention the legality of the fake elector’s scheme.
Should that impeachment evolve, Vos & Company would be giving new meaning to the term battleground state.
Tim Connor - Oconomowoc