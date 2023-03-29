To the editor: Tax hikes? Referendum? Western Lakes Fire Department?
Alex Kay is the best candidate for Town Board. The choice is clear. He has been on the record since the beginning of the campaign on his priorities. The other candidate has not.
On February 16, Kay stated in the newspaper that he is running to lower taxes, promote responsible farmland preservation, support local businesses, improve our community, advocate for transparency into Western Lakes Fire Department, and encourage accountability. Several weeks later, Mr. Scully wrote a letter to the editor agreeing with Kay’s platform. Kay’s message was clear at the start and it is clear now. Kay is a leader who has vision.
Alex is forward-thinking and brings a fresh perspective. We have seen Alex grow up in this town and know he is hardworking, ambitious, and has the energy to make our town a better place to live.
Alex, like us, is concerned about the substantial tax increases, lack of transparency into Western Lakes Fire Department, and the referendum of the people not being followed.
He understands that all areas of the town, including farmland, residential, and commercial, are essential to the identity and future of our community.
Please join us and vote for Alex Kay on April 4.
John and Lisa Wiesner
Town of Oconomowoc