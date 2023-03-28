To the editor: My name is Sara Grunzel and I am running for the School Board seat at Richmond School. While my opponent and I have some common goals, we differ on the idea of “educational transparency.” Many school board candidates’ materials include phrases like “transparency for parents” and “parental rights.” At face value, these phrases make sense. Of course parents should know what’s happening in their children's classrooms. Teachers should partner with families to help students succeed. And, of course, parents know their children better than anyone and are an invaluable resource. Those campaigning on “transparency” want you to believe that these things aren’t happening. But, ask a Richmond teacher or parent, and you’d be hardpressed to find someone who believes these things aren’t already a hallmark of Richmond School.
So, what exactly do these candidates want? They want teachers outlining moment to moment teaching, sharing every resource, and uploading this information daily. Instead of focusing on delivering engaging, rigorous lessons, they want teachers wasting precious time on data entry.
If you don’t have children at Richmond, you may be wondering how this impacts you. The answer is simple: property values. When a board focuses on building a sustainable district, they pay attention to the quality of the school experiences AND the cost to taxpayers. We need only look in our own backyard to see the devastating results of a school board that is not engaged in this work. In the Merton District, staff have been non-renewed. Experienced staff members are leaving in droves. Families are openenrolling their children elsewhere. What comes next? Fewer prospective homeowners and declining property values. We cannot sentence Richmond to the same fate.
We all want to live in a thriving community. Vote for Sara Grunzel for our school, our properties, and our future!
— Sara Grunzel, Sussex