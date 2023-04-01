To the editor: Open letter to Superintendent Sebert and the Waukesha School Board: The hubbub over “Rainbowland” brings to mind “The Sorcerer's Apprentice.” You created a monster with your “controversial signage” policy and your unnecessarily cruel “parental rights” resolution. But every time you cut the rainbow, you just get more rainbows. Next thing you know, you're the butt of Colbert’s monologue.
The world is watching, and we look ridiculous. We told you this would happen. You cannot tell an entire constitutionally protected segment of our community that their very existence is a “controversial issue” to be left outside when entering a government-funded school building. We're a glittery family. Glitter gets everywhere.
Some will say that changing course looks like capitulating to a “leftist mob.” We're not a “mob.” We are people who love the skin we’re in, committed to letting others love the skin they’re in, too.
There are queer kids and staff in every school in this district. They’re not “controversial issues” — they're humans with a constitutional right to learn and work without being sliced into pieces and forced to leave beloved parts behind when entering a building their own taxes built.
Slice away. Our pride and power will multiply. You’re on the wrong side of history. The forces of love and dignity will win. You may hold us back a while, but the world turns only one way. Only Superman can turn it backwards. Superman saves lives; your policies only serve to make death by suicide more likely.
It’s not too late to change course. It takes courage to admit you were wrong.
Let’s work together to improve all our kids’ lives. In the meantime, I’m on the side of building a culture where all children can grow into their beloved selves. You’re welcome to join in that work.
Jay McDivitt
Waukesha