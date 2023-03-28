To the editor: On March 23, I received this text message from the Republican Party.
“We’ve got to set aside politics and put our children first. Wisconsin parents can’t afford to gamble with electing Janet Protasiewicz to the Supreme Court. She’s endorsed by all the woke activists that are stripping parents of their rights in Wisconsin schools and forcing transgenderism down our throats. Vote early today for Daniel Kelly to protect parental rights.”
I am the mother of a transgender daughter. This text was hurtful and misleading. No one is “shoving transgenderism” down anyone’s throats. Transgender people exist because they are a normal part of the human experience. Just because some people want to legislate them out of existense will not make them not exist. Transgender people deserve the same respect that all people deserve regardless of some people’s negative feelings about them.
My daughter is kind, generous, compassionate, and cares deeply about helping people. She bravely faces every day living her true self in a world where there is such hatred toward her. I am so proud of her and unconditionally love and accept her.
Transgender people, and all LGBTQ+ people, for that matter are not the enemy. People who send texts like this and try to scare you to get you to vote a certain way are.
I implore all of you to carefully consider how you would respond to a text like this.
— Julie Reuss, Town of Genesee