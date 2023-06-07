There is a “but” coming in this column.
Donald Trump was a spectacular president. The vast majority of his policies were wildly successful and prior to COVID our economy might have been its strongest in the nation’s history. Yet he was targeted by what essentially was a coup. Agencies of our own government tried to hamstring his administration and ultimately oust him by brazenly lying about his purported involvement in a conspiracy with Russia.
Democrat politicians hyped what they knew was a lie and the media and tech giants presented the lies as truth as they teamed up with the leftist tyrants who tried to destroy his presidency. He lost reelection, not because of goofed-up voting machines or Chinese hacking, but because a virus gave Democrats the opportunity to radically change voting laws to benefit their side and facilitate fraud.
Now, out of office, he is still being harassed by dishonest civil lawsuits and phony new criminal investigations facilitated by a legal system, that in some states, is rigged and corrupt.
Trump was, as stated above, a great president who would be serving a second term right now were it not for the lies and corruption of a government establishment, Democrat Party and media/tech establishment. He was screwed and the country was screwed. Now that the lies are being exposed and the guy who was elected has been a disaster, it is not surprising that Trump is running again. Nor is it surprising that many of his supporters know how badly he was wronged and desperately want him to return to power to fix our country. But, here’s the “but.” The revenge-seeking Trump isn’t just aiming at the forces who ended ended his presidency. He’s tearing up the whole Republican Party and even turning on some of his most loyal supporters. If he wins the GOP nomination, it may be a Pyrrhic victory as his party will be so torn up that the Democrats will beat Trump again.
It’s clear that Trump can’t help himself. He just can’t stop eviscerating other conservative Republicans even if the behavior ultimately makes him unelectable in a general election.
It’s bad enough that Trump is ridiculously attacking Florida’s brilliant governor, Ron DeSantis, with ludicrous statements like his claim New York’s Andrew Cuomo did a better job managing COVID than DeSantis did in Florida. By attacking DeSantis’ Florida policies, Trump is attacking pure conservative governance and discrediting the very ideas his supporters believe in deeply.
But the vicious personal attacks don’t end with DeSantis, who is Trump’s main rival for the GOP nomination. He inexplicably last week tore into his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for a minor misstatement of poll numbers. Kayleigh is beloved by Trump’s own supporters for her unwavering loyalty and for holding her ground against a hostile media while daily standing up at press briefings defending Trump and his presidency. For this, McEnany gets the same abuse as DeSantis.
If Trump wins the nomination, it will be very hard for all the Republicans he’s ripped apart to suddenly go all-in and back him in the general election. Add those folks to the segment of moderate Americans whose votes are obtainable for a GOP candidate but who cannot bring themselves to vote for Trump.
We’ve seen this again and again in Wisconsin. Rebecca Kleefisch was so bitter that she lost the GOP governor primary that she petulantly sat on her hands and refused to help Tim Michels in his general election campaign. Some of Kleefisch’s Madison-based supporters were openly hostile to Michels in the general election.
Likewise, similarly selfish former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly not only insisted on running again for a seat he was certain to lose but some of his backers unfairly criticized the primary opponent who could have won the court seat, Jennifer Dorow, and even ripped those of us smart enough to support Dorow. Not surprisingly, the divisiveness came at a price and Kelly got slaughtered in the general election.
America is falling apart. Our debt is terrifying. Our border is nonexistent. Our morality is hedonistic. Our president is clearly senile. If the next election is lost, we are likely done. That’s how high the stakes are. It is not likely Donald Trump can win that election and his divisive rhetoric of 2023 is making it worse.
I love Trump. He was a great president. His egomania was irrelevant to the successes of his presidency and actually helped him win in 2016. But that egomania is now a major liability. The attacks on DeSantis are bad enough. The embrace of liberals like Andrew Cuomo is even worse. And his smearing of deeply loyal supporters like Kayleigh McEnany is politically cancerous.
He was an extraordinary president. He was run out of office because of rotten lies by a corrupt government and media. But ...
Mark Belling is the host of a daily WISN radio talk show.