To the editor: Concerned Women for America, the nation’s largest public policy women’s organization, is asking all presidential candidates to sign the pledge, or “Presidential Promise to American Women.”
Trump’s the first candidate to sign the pledge on June 29, “As President of the United States, I promise to uphold the truth that women are exclusively female. Only women can be pregnant and bear children. Only women can be mothers.
“Under my Administration, the status and dignity of women and girls will not be compromised in law or policy,” it continues, also addressing issues related to “gender identity.” “That sex is binary is a scientific reality, and all federal agencies will be directed to uphold this fact in every policy and program at home and abroad. A person’s claim of ‘gender identity’ does not overrule their sex,” the pledge continues.
“My administration will focus on affirming sex-based distinctions that protect women in every area, such as shelters, prisons, housing, healthcare, defense, education, and sports,” it adds. “I will protect the dignity of women and motherhood in all circumstances.”
The radical left invented being born in the wrong gender.
No wonder Trump signed it.
— Sallie Helmer, Ripon