To the editor: Dear Waukesha community, The most recent media debacle plaguing Waukesha schools over implementation of the current School Board’s absurd “controversial” issues/topics policy (to ban firstgraders from singing about rainbows) highlights why School Board elections matter.
The ONLY candidate worth voting for on April 4 for the Waukesha School Board is Diane Voit. The other three candidates would only offer more of the same status quo to the current board — who have demonstrated that they don’t actually care about our students, staff, public schools or the embarrassment to our community.
Vote Diane Voit on April 4 and help stop the insanity!
— Kristin Fredrick, Waukesha