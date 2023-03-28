To the editor: As an experienced educator and candidate, I am seeking a second term on the Waukesha School Board on April 4. I am a lifelong moderate, and with your vote, I will bring a different perspective to our conservative board.
As a retired business and special education teacher, I have worked with students, parents, and employers with the goal to prepare all students to be career and college ready.
I care about our students! As a volunteer in the classroom at the preschool, elementary, middle, and high school levels, I will bring insights into what is really happening in our public schools and not be driven by national political talking points.
As a parent of two daughters who attended Waukesha Public Schools, I appreciate the reputation of excellence of the School District of Waukesha that needs to continue for my three grandchildren and for all Waukesha students.
After serving on the School Board for three years, I believe that policymaking should be truly transparent. I was an advocate for the use of Board Docs to communicate agendas to the public and feel that time must be allowed for input from all stakeholders before voting.
I have a proven track record of caring about safety as seen in the building of secure entrances at our school sites after the 2018 referendum that passed with 66% voter support. With rising death tolls during a global pandemic, our board developed a plan that could SAFELY return all elementary school students to face-to-face instruction and return secondary students with a schedule that allowed for recommended social distancing. Waukesha was the first of Wisconsin’s largest ten districts to use proven mitigation procedures to get our students back in the classroom.
Review my qualifications and values at https://tinyurl.com/VoteVoit and Vote Voit on April 4.
— Diane Voit, Village of Waukesha