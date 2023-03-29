To the editor: I have been a resident of the Kettle Moraine School District for over 33 years. For fourteen of those years, I was an award-winning principal of Kettle Moraine Middle School in Dousman. Since my retirement I have been active in the KM district as a community member and volunteer. I have been very proud of the many achievements the district has made over the years in all areas — athletics, the arts, community service, and especially academic achievement. Students have many options to pursue learning and growth. KM had all six schools chosen as a Nationally Recognized Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence in the past and many of Kettle Moraine’s programs and offerings are among the top ranked in the state of Wisconsin. It has been through hard work and cooperation of the many district stakeholders and staff working together with the community and School Board leaders to make this happen.
Within the last year or so, it has come to pass that some board members and candidates are sponsored by a major political party infusing some of the conflict and vitriol we see in some of our neighboring districts and at the state and national levels. This is very unsettling and will lead to unnecessary ill will and dissension in Kettle Moraine. This must stop before we lose what we have worked so hard to build!
I am asking the citizens of the Kettle Moraine District to vote April 4 for Jay Crouse and Dr. J.J. Andrews for our School Board. I have known our incumbent, Jay Crouse, for 18 years as an ethical, committed, responsible board member. As an attorney, his professional expertise has been invaluable to our school district. I have recently come to know J.J. Andrews and I am most impressed with his expertise as an educational professional at UW-Madison. His background will enable our district to maintain the rigor and knowledge our students will need moving forward.
Please vote Crouse and Andrews for KMSD Board of Education.
Charlotte M. Hall
Delafield