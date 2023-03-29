To the editor: The Elmbrook School District is the most important asset the city of Brookfield has. It has historically been one of the best in the state and has been rated the top public school district in Wisconsin for the last four years in a row. We need well-educated and highly competent individuals on the School Board. Dave Irwin has an excellent education himself, being a product of Midwestern public schools as well as Dartmouth College and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
He has a very successful career in business and has emphasized that the Elmbrook School District should pursue steady improvement, not radical change. He is dedicated to raising achievement for all students and avoiding manipulation of schools for ideological purposes of any kind.
We are fortunate to have him as a candidate for the Elmbrook School Board and he has my vote.
Steve Ponto
Mayor
Brookfield