To the editor: The majority of Wisconsin voters typically confirm the Christian belief that we are sinful and selfish by nature as well as confirming the Tyler theory that the life of a democracy is limited because voters will always vote for the candidates who promise them the most goodies from the treasury. Voters could vote to delay that eventuality by voting for the most qualified candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Dan Kelly, for the following reasons:
1. Kelly knows that a woman does not have the inherent “right” to kill her baby
2. Kelly is not afraid to debate his opponent.
3. Kelly does not run ads lying about his opponent.
4. Kelly knows a judge should not legislate from the bench.
5. Kelly did not marry a rich woman twice his age, assault her and then divorce her nine months later.
6. Kelly is not endorsed by Hillary Clinton, Gwen Moore or Tony Evers.
7. Kelly will sentence criminals appropriately to protect society.
8. Kelly knows that only the Constitution should influence his decisions, not his political views.
9. Kelly is not a racist who uses the “Nword.”
10. Kelly doesn’t tell me how he will rule on cases that might come before him, negating his right to do so.
— Dick Zirbel, Waukesha