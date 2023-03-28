To the editor: Certain school board candidates are running on a platform of “parental rights.” This sounds like a great idea. However, the term “parental rights” is being used to push intrusive policies based on an apparent distrust of educational experts.
Parents absolutely have rights. Parents can choose whether their child attends public or private school — or can home school if they wish to control every aspect of their child’s education. However, individual parents do not have the right to dictate the curriculum or policies of a public school. Parents have a right to be involved in their child’s education, but they must also recognize that public schools serve a larger community and must balance the needs and interests of all students.
Unfortunately, we are seeing the effects of this distrust. Arrowhead Superintendent Laura Myrah resigned, stating, “I see political pressures negatively impacting educators’ ability to focus on the true mission of schools — educating kids and preparing them for successful learning, careers, and life after high school graduation. ... Lately, teachers and administrators are encountering mistrust, disrespect, and a forced shift in our prioritized areas of focus.”
Our schools are suffering. Administrators are leaving our schools — and even the profession — creating a lack of stability. I am concerned that teachers will be next. We must reject attempts to hijack the discourse around parental rights and instead focus on building a strong public education system that benefits all students.
We need school board members who are committed to putting aside political agendas and focusing on the needs of our students and teachers. We need leaders who will work collaboratively to find solutions to the challenges facing our schools, rather than engaging in divisive politics. I believe David Landis, Garet K. Galster, and Tim Langer will do that for Arrowhead.
— Melissa Spindler, Town of Delafield