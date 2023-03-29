To the editor: I am a parent in the Arrowhead School District. My children are currently at Richmond, one of the seven K-8 schools that feed into the high school. We are approaching a hotly contested school board election at both these schools, and I’m hearing a lot of noise from some of the candidates about “parents’ rights.” They claim they are speaking up for me.
Well, as a parent, I’m tired of it. Do you know what I want out of my school districts? School board members who listen to all members of their community, including those who have different viewpoints and interests. I want school board members who make thoughtful, well-informed choices rather than arriving at their jobs with preconceived agendas. I want a school board who sees students as important stakeholders. I want school environments where my kids are safe and supported no matter their identity or educational needs. I want schools with skilled teachers who are trusted and encouraged to achieve excellence in their classrooms, rather than constantly spending their energy justifying their curriculum. I want school board meetings to focus on budget issues and the needs of the facilities — say, fixing a continually leaking roof — rather than bringing national culture wars to bear on our school communities.
I shouldn’t even know the partisan affiliation of nonpartisan candidates, like those running for school board. It shouldn’t matter. I should only know how they plan on addressing the above issues. But that’s not the case, at least for a number of the politically backed and openly partisan candidates here in Lake Country.
Of the two contested Arrowhead School Board seats, it’s clear only David Landis and Garet Galster are interested in being accountable to all our stakeholders — parents, kids, community members, and teachers. And for the Richmond School Board, it’s Sara Grunzel.
To the other candidates who keep talking about parents, please stop speaking for me.
Katie Alft
Lisbon