To the editor: As we make our selection as to the candidate to vote for on the Arrowhead School Board, I hope that voters will choose the candidates that are nonpartisan. A school board member should only decide issues as to what is best for students and this community. The partisan candidates are following the direction of a political party and not the community that they are supposed to serve.
When one looks at the changes that are being made by many school boards in Waukesha County, one will notice that they are making the exact same changes because they are following what they are being told to do by a political party. Two Arrowhead School Board members seeking re-election refused to participate in the student-run candidate forum at Arrowhead on March 15 because they were told to do so by their political party.
There are two nonpartisan candidates who are willing to listen to the actual Arrowhead community that would include parents, teachers, administrators and other community members. These two nonpartisan candidates would not be influenced by demands of a political party but would make an independent decision based on what is best for Arrowhead.
Two candidates that are running nonpartisan campaigns are David Landis (Merton seat) and Garet Galster (at-large seat). A school board member should strive to serve the Arrowhead community and not make decisions to enhance the beliefs of a political party.
It is very important for you to vote for David Landis and Garet Galster on April 4 for the Arrowhead School Board.
Tim O’Driscoll
Hartland