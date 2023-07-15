To the editor: How many residents of northeastern Waukesha County know there is a special election coming up Tuesday, July 18? Paul Melotik is running to represent that part of the county as well as a piece of Ozaukee County and Washington County in the state Assembly. This was former Rep. Dan Knodl’s district, the 24th Assembly District.
Let’s talk about Melotik’s qualifications. Ozaukee County Board Supervisor since 2012 to present. Currently Town of Grafton Supervisor. Member Grafton Library Board now. Former Waukesha-Ozaukee-Washington Workforce Development Board member and Jail Literacy board member. Former president of the Milwaukee Area Restaurant Association. Leadership has been Paul’s strong suit and he is ready to face the challenges of this state’s divided government.
If you live in this area or know someone who does, I urge you to get the word out and vote for Paul Melotik. Seldom does a person of his experience, determination, leadership and focus come along. Check it out: www.MelotikforAssembly.com.
Keith Best Waukesha