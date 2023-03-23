To the editor: Diane Voit was one of nine Waukesha School Board members when the pandemic hit and she and four others consistently voted against reopening schools full time. During the first semester of 20-21 6th-12th started the year attending two days a week, then four, then virtual, then four, but at the January 13, 2021, School Board meeting the administration recommended the board vote to open all schools full-time for the second semester. Many parents spoke in support of the recommendation, and a few advocated for schools to remain hybrid.
During the meeting, Diane said she believed parents that supported the hybrid model were scared to come to the meeting because of the protesters that wanted schools open. Corey Montiho responded, “I just wish people would reconsider using the word protester, especially these days. It has a negative connotation. I ... walked through the room on this floor and the overflow upstairs. I saw moms. I saw dads and I saw little kids. ... I understand the term but they’re not protesters, they’re patriots regardless of what side of the issue they are on. They’re showing up and doing one of the best parts of the First Amendment, petitioning the government for redress of grievances, so ... I would just prefer people that use that.”
We voted Diane out less than three months later, but now she wants our votes again. Three weeks ago, a parent confronted her about her input at that meeting on her Facebook School Board campaign page and Diane responded, “Many were fearful of what our local ‘patriot’ protesters would do,” and, “I pray daily for each of you. I have never experienced a group of ‘enemies’ like you and your circle who find it necessary to attack me for trying to do what is best for kids.” Like Corey said over two years ago, the people at the meeting were parents, kids, and teachers, who were redressing grievances. Diane refers to them as enemies.
Vote for Corey Montiho, David Wadd, and Bette Koenig!
— Tom Neitzke, Waukesha