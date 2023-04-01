To the editor: In the Dan Kelly interview printed March 11, note the “liberal media” asked no questions about Medicare, Social Security, his LGBTQ stance or involvement with the fake electors scheme.
Kelly voted against a 2017 proposal to require justices recuse themselves from cases including campaign donors “because it wasn’t comprehensive.” Meanwhile Kelly did not recuse himself in six cases involving organizations he had ties to and ruled in their favor each time. Kelly plays dumb, because I believe the phrase is “even the appearance of a conflict of interest.”
Kelly ignored his abortion stance and answered with more double talk, According to Act 56 1985, Wis. Stat. 940.13 prohibited the imposition or enforcement of penalties for a woman intentionally undergoing an abortion. Kelly says, “The question is did a 1985 statute repeal by implication an 1849 statute.” It did for the past 38 years, didn’t it?
Kelly says “the proper role and function of the court is what is at stake.” This ignores so many other factors like gerrymandering itself and all the gerrymandered Republican legislation being rubber-stamped by our rightwing court in opposition to public opinion. While Kelly calls this a “nonpartisan election,” much of his support comes from billionaire Richard Uihlein, who promoted the Big Lie.
Kelly explains his logic to run again is that there is no Democratic presidential primary race on the ballot and thus fewer Democrats should show up. That doesn’t sound like he’s confident in his platform and positions, just looking for better odds. In 2022, there were 20 of 99 gerrymandered Assembly seats unopposed as well as five of the 17 state Senate seats. The majority of Wisconsin’s remaining seats were NOT competitive.
If a new court, with Judge Protasiewicz, were to overturn the gerrymandered maps it would be a fair fresh start for all Wisconsin voters.
Sara Mei Wilson
Oconomowoc