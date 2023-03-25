To the editor: In her role as a public school educator, a parent, a grandparent, a former School Board member and an incredible volunteer in our schools, Diane Voit has always worked for what is best for our students.
Her teaching experience included working with students of all abilities. I personally witnessed her instruction and interactions with students who have special needs.
In her Vocational Education classes, her passion to create real-life employment opportunities for the students gave them invaluable experience so they could succeed in community jobs after graduation.
She taught with compassion and structure so students were able to build confidence and competency.
That is also how she conducted herself when she was previously on the board.
Working tirelessly to assure all students felt supported. Diane is not beholden to any political ideology. Her focus is truly making our students’ educational experience safe and successful. She listens to all stakeholders and makes decisions based on what is best for the community and the students.
School Board members determine critical issues involving our teachers and students.
We must elect Diane as a voice for those who are being marginalized and disenfranchised.
On April 4, please vote Voit!
— Monica Whaley, Waukesha