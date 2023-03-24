To the editor: Voting for the best candidates to become School Board members in our community is so important. We all learned the significant role school board members play in all of our lives through the pandemic. When five of nine members voted to only allow thousands of students to attend school two days per week, our children’s lives changed completely. Our lives changed completely. For so many of us, trust was lost through all the meetings and discussions and votes, and we knew we had to take our school district back and rally around and support candidates that would always put the well-being and education of children first. And that is what we have done. We have voted all five of those board members out, starting two years ago with Diane Voit, who is running for board again.
Thankfully, we have three great School Board candidates running who will prioritize our children and quality education.
Corey Montiho has proven to be a proponent for academic excellence and an advocate for parents and children — he represents parents effectively and approaches discussions and votes with pragmatism and he is trustworthy. David Wadd is salt of the earth. He is a dedicated single father that became a true advocate for so many students and parents through the pandemic and his advocacy has grown far beyond just having schools fully open.
Over the past three years he has researched so many aspects of the School District of Waukesha and gained invaluable knowledge that not many people possess. Our district needs him. He understands both the improvements the current board has made and the improvements that are still needed. And Bette. Bette Koenig is the whole package. She is a retired district teacher that understands the needs of students, parents, and staff.
She has so much to offer our district and I am grateful she is willing to serve our district in this capacity.
Vote for all three April 4.
— Suzi Neitzke, Waukesha