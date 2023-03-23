To the editor: Two years have passed since Diane Voit was voted OFF the Waukesha School Board largely because of her inability to make a rash administrative decision. The school district spent the summer of 2020 sending out surveys that never even came close to giving her the answers she was looking for. Instead, 71.54% of the parents wanted their kids back in school five days a week, with the remainder opting for online learning. But if it wasn’t that the 71.54% of parents were the winners of the survey, there would still be online options for the 28.46% of parents. There was only one group opposed to that, and that was the teachers union. I don’t want to get into the why, just that it was.
So did Diane give a rat’s behind about what was best for the students or what the parents wanted? NOPE! With just weeks left before school was ready to open, Diane made the amendment for the disastrous hybrid program in Waukesha. How disastrous was it? Waukesha South saw a 186% increase in kids failing one class or more, West 262%, North 400% increase. There has never been a more disastrous decision in the history of education. When confronted with this information, even Bill Baumgart had a change of heart, and voted to do away with this foolish hybrid program. Did Diane have the same change of heart? Nope! Instead, she doubled down and proposed an Aand-B schedule, with half the kids going A days, and half the kids going B days. So that means she was OK with kids getting half their education. If the kids failing had increased by 800% it wouldn’t have made a bit of difference to her.
Just one of many reasons why I am voting for David Wadd, Corey Montiho, and Bette Koenig.
— Paul Reese, Waukesha