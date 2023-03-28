To the editor: I am voting April 4 for the most qualified candidates to serve as School Board members for our beloved School District of Waukesha: David Wadd, Bette Koenig and Corey Montiho. I believe that their conservative values will strengthen our district. These three will uphold the highest standards of academic integrity. They will assist to ensure that our students are getting college and career ready.
My personal experiences with these three candidates shows me they have and will continue to focus on academics excellence. My hope and desire is for the entire community of Waukesha to join me April 4 to vote for David Wadd, Bette Koenig and Corey Montiho for the Waukesha School Board.
—