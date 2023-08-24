To the editor: What goes on here affects the rest of the world: As always, the war between good and evil. “Goodness wins over evil” — once a comforting thought, is now a mere fantasy. Evil is winning, a direct result of ongoing liberal success in ejecting God as supreme ruler, replacing him with an impostor government posing as “benefactor.” Wrong! We need him more than ever.
America was founded on faith in God, seeing us through seemingly impossible challenges throughout history. “You can’t fix stupid,” — another old adage, is no excuse for daily killings of police and civilians. Stupid is allowing a pathetic White House dictator to shamelessly promote softness on crime and benefits to illegals crossing our border, flooding already overburdened cities. It’s also pure evil to indoctrinate little kids in adult sexuality issues, even worse robbing us of the right to parent. Greedy hospitals OK’ing sexchange surgery on kids? How evil is that? And pride in itself is sinful. We’re all people, LGBTQ or otherwise — what’s there to boast about? Further, mainstream media’s permissiveness toward bullying by the “woke” few eats away at our precious freedom.
Stupid is a giveaway society that rewards failure and punishes goodness in the form of honesty, kindness and hard work. Can we keep ignoring the senselessness of these and numerous other wrongs that are ruining America? Please don’t cling to old values that enrich those foolish enough to hate our merciful God, whose love and goodness hope to save us.
— Bonnie Stuempfig, Oconomowoc