I am sure the Waukesha school system leadership does find having their policies and decisions ridiculed by people from around the world “trying” but the fact remains it is the board’s policies that created this, not the teacher and principal wanting the kids to sing “Rainbowland”.
The exclamation point on how childish the leadership’s attempt to explain this away came when they turned to the kindergarten strategy of “but the other kids” by saying “This policy (2240) which is shared among hundreds of school districts across the country”. Sadly spurred on by WISRED style self-righteous intolerance and perversion 2240 was used to create a situation where it is Waukesha that is being mocked and ridiculed, not the “hundreds” of other schools.
The school district’s leadership went on to say that 2240 was meant to prevent “controversial topics include those which might create significant disagreement within the community, which this topic certainly has done,” The world is not mocking Waukesha for wanting to sing “Rainbowland” the controversy is about 2240 being used to ban a song with a positive message that the kids enjoyed singing. If the board is serious about preventing controversy they would ban 2240 not try to play the victim by whining about how their policy in the hands of people who are intolerant and looking for ways to feel threatened created a “trying” situation.
When the school system’s leadership helps the worst among us push their perverted beliefs rather than protecting the students from their hate and intolerance the leadership assures our students and all of society will suffer.
— Jim Honeck, Town of Mukwonago