To the editor: On April 4 the citizens of Oconomowoc School District are being asked to approve two referendums totaling $75 million to upgrade and maintain Oconomowoc High School and Ixonia Elementary School.
After learning of the referendums, I dug into the details to learn as much as I could. What I learned was startling. The total cost of the referendums isn’t $75 million. It’s $128 million including interest.
Additionally, the total cost to pay off the 2006 and 2016 referendums is $86.8 million including interest.
This means the citizens of OASD are being asked to commit to paying a total of $214.8 million for referendums. That’s THREE times the annual expenditures of the district, and averages about $14,800 per household or $740 per household per year for 20 years.
This is CRAZY, especially at a time when the community is dealing with record inflation, declining school enrollment (5307 to 4946 since 2017) and rising school spending ($61.3 to $71.4 million since 2017). Now is not the time for another referendum. The school district needs to go back to the drawing board and make tough decisions, just like every family does, to prioritize what needs to be done now versus later. We can’t afford this.
