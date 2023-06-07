To the editor: Fincke’s May 27 legalization opinion piece in the Freeman is a reminder of the deceptive rhetoric from cannabis advocates. Pro-pot Gov. Tony Evers says cannabis should be taxed “similar to alcohol” but fails to explain how that will work since alcohol is taxed by the gallon. He does not say tax like tobacco because that would remind readers tobacco is a public health disaster. Fincke fails to mention tobacco companies like Altria are his ally in promoting weed. Weed advocates , just like tobacco companies did, deny or ignore the health risks. Tobacco kills 400,000+ people a year, more than alcohol, guns, auto deaths and drug OD’s combined. Tobacco and cannabis smoke have similar toxins including carbon monoxide, tar, ammonia and hydrogen cyanide. Science-based studies have shown cannabis to have negative health issues such as cancer, heart disease and mental illness issues. A National Institutes of Health study estimated that as many as 30% of cases of schizophrenia among men aged 21-30 might have been prevented by averting cannabis use disorder. Cannabinoid hyperemesis (“scromiting”) syndrome is unique to cannabis users. It induces severe vomiting and even death. Karen Randall, an emergency physician in Colorado, says “scromiting” cases were rare several years ago. Now she is seeing at least one per day.
Fincke mentions edibles, but failed to mention that the cannabis industry is selling and marketing kid-friendly, THC-infused gummy bears, candies, ice creams and sodas. This has resulted in a significant increase in hospital emergency visits for children.
The weed tax windfall rhetoric is a red herring. The illegal market exploded in California after legalization. Many pot consumers simply do not want to pay taxes, so they go to the illegal market. As five state medical societies said in 2020, “The cost to the public health system from cannabis use will likely far outweigh any revenues that states secure by legalizing marijuana.”
Jim Long
Waukesha