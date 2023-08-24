To the editor: Trump doesn’t lie and he doesn’t mince words. Trump became president in 2016 by promoting “Make America Great Again.”
Democrats and RINO establishment Republicans are at war with MAGA Americans. Dems have been working to transform America into a Marxist socialist country. They use Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” as a guide to take over power. Hilary Clinton wrote her thesis on his work. Obama used community-organizer ideals on his path to the U.S. presidency.
Trump is pro-life. Democrats voted for aborting babies up to birth and immediately after birth. Democrats want to pass a bill to euthanize the brain dead, because “brain death” is not a medical designation, but a legal one. Doctors are in opposition; they correctly surmise that “brain death” doesn’t always mean “biological death.” Democrats believe life that needs a womb to sustain itself or life that needs external resources such as a ventilator are structurally indistinguishable.
The processes in pregnancy and brain death both satisfy the conditions for being alive, the embryo and fetus making use of the resources provided by the uterus, and the brain dead making use of the stimuli coming from the ventilator.
Christians vote for life.
— Sallie Helmer, Ripon