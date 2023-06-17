Politifact stated that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was incorrect when he stated that a work requirement for safety-net programs puts more people to work. Research according to Politifact shows little or no gain in employment.
There’s a reason that a work requirement shows little or no gain in employment. The dead beats simply do not apply for safety-net assistance. Note that significant money is saved with the reduction of applicants for benefits. The love to spend other people’s money Democrats want the free loaders to get a free ride.
Many of you old timers might remember that years ago it was suspected that many Illinois folks were collecting benefits in both Illinois and Wisconsin. Wisconsin put in a work requirement and magically there was a significant drop in people collecting benefits (certainly some of the reduction could be locals who didn’t want to work).
— Earl Orlebeke, Waukesha