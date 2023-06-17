Politifact stated that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was incorrect when he stated that a work requirement for safety-net programs puts more people to work. Research according to Politifact shows little or no gain in employment.

There’s a reason that a work requirement shows little or no gain in employment. The dead beats simply do not apply for safety-net assistance. Note that significant money is saved with the reduction of applicants for benefits. The love to spend other people’s money Democrats want the free loaders to get a free ride.

Get daily updates from The Freeman sent directly to your email inbox.

Many of you old timers might remember that years ago it was suspected that many Illinois folks were collecting benefits in both Illinois and Wisconsin. Wisconsin put in a work requirement and magically there was a significant drop in people collecting benefits (certainly some of the reduction could be locals who didn’t want to work).

— Earl Orlebeke, Waukesha

Recommended for you