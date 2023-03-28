To the editor: I can’t believe this; I switched my opinion at the last minute. I was casting a lone vote for Diane Voit for School board like most of her ardent supporters wanted me to do.
I don’t believe in wasting things and votes aren’t any different for me. When doing my research for whom the other two votes would go to, I had to open my mind and it was blown.
Living as a not-in-your-face member of the LGBT community, I don’t often agree with what I see on the surface regarding what’s been happening in our schools relating to removing gender-affirming signs, pride flags, etc. I’ve started watching the recorded School Board meetings and especially the public comments. Diane Voit, who speaks often, doesn’t really come across as one to effect positive change for my community. There doesn’t seem to be any plans on her part to unite both sides. These young learners need to be treated more like equals than they currently are. Being gay is a lifestyle that needs to be accepted but not celebrated. What’s happening now where some teachers are stepping between parents and their children is scary and unacceptable. I will adopt children someday and I couldn’t imagine that there would be a block of secrecy kept from me as their parent.
Where did this get me? I’ve changed my vote to Bette Koenig, Dave Wadd and incumbent Cory Montiho. Everything they speak about relates to achievement and transparency. What else is there when it comes to education? I don’t think we can deny that both of those took a nose dive recently. Do your research like I did and you may be surprised just like me.
— Laurence Truman, Waukesha