MENOMONEE FALLS — A 24-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old seriously injured after a woman lost control of her car on Sunday night in Menomonee Falls. The Menomonee Falls Police Department responded to a car crash in the Pick ‘n Save parking lot located at N77 W14435 Appleton Ave shortly after 10 p.m. A driver lost control of their vehicle and struck two people. A 24-year old male and 25-year old female siblings from North Carolina, suffered serious injuries. The 24-year old male succumbed to his injuries. The 25-year old female is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.
The striking vehicle was driven by an 18-year-old woman from Germantown along with two juvenile passengers. There were no injuries to the people in the car. The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with police.
“Initial investigation found this to be an unintentional act. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor,” police said.
This crash is still under investigation by the Menomonee Falls Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Police are asking for any members of the public that witnessed this crash or have video of the crash to contact police at 262-532-8700.
“We would like to thank the Menomonee Falls Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Butler, City of Brookfield, Town of Brookfield and the Germantown Police Departments as well as the Waukesha and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments for their assistance. We are in the early stages of this investigation and there will be no further information provided at this time,” police said.