WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Police and Fire Department personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Les Paul Parkway and W. St. Paul Avenue Sunday morning, according to the Waukesha Police Department.
Lifesaving measures were provided to an occupant in one of the vehicles. The 76-year-old male was transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital for advanced care, where he passed away.
The operator and passengers of the other vehicle were released from the scene and are cooperating with investigators. This is an ongoing investigation.
Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with technical reconstruction of the crash scene, and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department assisted with traffic control. The intersection of the crash was closed for some time Sunday as a result of the crash and investigation.