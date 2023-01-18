One person has died and two are receiving care at area hospitals following a head-on collision at the intersection of Townline Road and Schlei Road in the Town of Lisbon just before noon on Wednesday, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.
The force of the collision overturned one of the vehicles and it started on fire.
Based on an investigation by the sheriff's department, there were two occupants in the vehicle traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic, striking a vehicle with a single occupant traveling southbound.
The passenger in the northbound vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. Flight for Life took the driver of that vehicle to Froedtert in Wauwatosa with serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Froedtert Menomonee Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
Traffic was shut down on Townline Road near the accident for over four hours.
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation into the accident.