Pewaukee School Board

Incumbent Steve Dankert (left) and challengers Bren Sawall (center) and Jane Flammang (right) were elected to the Pewaukee School Board during the election on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

PEWAUKEE — People voted for two challengers and one incumbent for Pewaukee Board of Education seats for the Pewaukee School District in Tuesday’s election.

Incumbent Steve Dankert was re-elected while incumbents Eric Krasovich and Ann Wright lost their seats. Challengers Bren Sawall and Jane Flammang were also elected while Jason Berg didn’t win a seat.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Steve Dankert (i)2,16120.8%
Bren Sawall1,97019%
Jane Flammang1,96719%
Jason Berg1,43613.8%
Ann Wright (i)1,42013.7%
Eric Krasovich (i)1,39913.5%
Write in200.2%
Total Votes10,373 
   

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100%)

