PEWAUKEE — People voted for two challengers and one incumbent for Pewaukee Board of Education seats for the Pewaukee School District in Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent Steve Dankert was re-elected while incumbents Eric Krasovich and Ann Wright lost their seats. Challengers Bren Sawall and Jane Flammang were also elected while Jason Berg didn’t win a seat.
Election results will be updated throughout the night.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Steve Dankert (i)
|2,161
|20.8%
|Bren Sawall
|1,970
|19%
|Jane Flammang
|1,967
|19%
|Jason Berg
|1,436
|13.8%
|Ann Wright (i)
|1,420
|13.7%
|Eric Krasovich (i)
|1,399
|13.5%
|Write in
|20
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|10,373
Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 (100%)