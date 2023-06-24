CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A 35-year-old man is being treated for burns to his upper body after the vehicle he was working on in a storage unit started on fire, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.
The sheriff's department was called at 5:52 p.m. on Saturday evening to a structure fire at the Red Dot Storage complex located at N14W24789 Bluemound Rd. in the City of Pewaukee.
Upon arrival, deputies found the injured man He was transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
An initial investigation shows the man was working on a vehicle in the storage unit when the car started on fire. The fire quickly spread to the building resulting in extensive damage.
Fire suppression was led by the City of Pewaukee Fire Department with assistance from many surrounding departments.
Bluemound Road was closed in both directions for an extended period during clean-up.