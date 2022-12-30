The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department.
The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located and extinguished the fire that originated in a bedroom.
All occupants of the house were able to evacuate the building before the fire department arrived. However, one occupant sustained burn injuries to their hands while attempting to extinguish the fire. That occupant was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The fire is currently under investigation. Damages as a result of the fire are estimated at $30,000.
The Salvation Army is assisting the family with temporary housing.