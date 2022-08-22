MUSKEGO — A 17-year-old woman was killed in a UTV accident on Sunday night, according to the Muskego Police Department.
The city of Muskego Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a female that sustained a head injury while riding on a UTV in the W13700 block of Union Church Dr., police said.
Police officers, along with member of the Tess Corners Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene.
A seventeen-year-old woman was located deceased. The woman was a Milwaukee resident and a passenger on the UTV at the time of the crash, police said.
The scene was turned over to the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office as well as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Town of Norway Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Department and the Wind Lake Fire and Rescue Department also responded.