CITY OF DELAFIELD — A 17-year-old was seriously hurt after his SUV collided with a box truck causing the SUV to roll over Tuesday night.
At 9:42 p.m. the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a rollover accident on eastbound I-94 at Highway C in the City of Delafield, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.
An SUV driven by a 17-year-old male collided with a box truck driven by a 44-year-old male. The collision caused the SUV to roll over and collide with a second SUV. The 17-year-old driver was extricated from his SUV by Lake Country Fire & Rescue and transported to Aurora Summit Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the box truck and the occupants of the second SUV were treated on scene for minor injuries.
Eastbound I-94 was closed for two hours while the crash was investigated, and accident debris was removed.
Members of the Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Delafield Police Department, Village of Summit Police Department, Lake Country Fire & Rescue and Waukesha County Highway Department assisted on scene. The crash is under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.