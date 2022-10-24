HARTLAND — Six people died in an apartment building fire in Mansfield Court Friday, according to the Hartland Police Department. The six people have been identified as two adults and four children that resided together in an apartment. The adults have been identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The four children include two 3-year-old boys, a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. There is no danger to the community regarding this incident.
The Arrowhead School District sent a letter identifying Natalie Kleemeier, 14, as one of the people who died in relation to the fire.