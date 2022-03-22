WALES — Incumbents David Deaven and David Zeier are running against challengers Carl Millard and Kelly Brown for the Kettle Moraine School Board. Below is a questionnaire featuring all four candidates’ answers ahead of the April 5 election.
School board races have taken a political tone, what do you think of this?
Deaven: Glad to see renewed interest in schools. I welcome any and all positive energy after the pandemic, which also drove negativity that we’ll need to work through together as a community. I firmly believe school boards should be nonpartisan. Social media-fueled grievances will not help our kids.
Zeier: School boards need to listen to parents and students and focus on what matters most to them in providing high quality education opportunities, choices and experiences. Keep issues like CRT out of schools. San Francisco appropriately recalled board members whose concerns were other than best serving students.
Millard: This election is a departure from the “nonpartisan” past in that previous elections were barely contested. COVID showed parents and the community what was happening in schools. I’m more concerned about politics in the classroom than in campaigns.
Brown: School board elections have been affected by politics for decades from the likes of the WEAC who supports candidates that foster a radical agenda. This has produced politically motivated individuals that have infiltrated our schools at every level. Political ideology and bias have no place in district administration.
Why are you running for the school board?
Deaven: I want to contribute my expertise and time to the district, as I have in the 5 years I have been on the board, specifically in finances and hiring the best people. We are top-rated, with the #1 HS in the state, and we can keep going!
Zeier: To support serving students in a cost-effective manner. KM has established the KM-Achieve Program, charter schools KM Perform, KM-Global, KMHealth Sciences, KMExplore and in 2022-23 KMConnect Virtual Academy. KM completed major upgrades including HVAC, technology, safety and security. Outdoor athletic facilities improvements will be completed in 2022-23.
Millard: For too long, parent concerns have been marginalized by some administrators and many board members. Transparency is lacking; families deserve better. As a KM parent with 20 years of teaching experience and 10 years of fire board service give me the experience needed to bring real reform to the district.
Brown: As if lack of transparency and proper board governance, combined with far-left radical changes to curriculum wouldn’t be enough; elimination of decades of tradition with no parental input or involvement sealed my decision.
Simply put, enough is enough and it was time to take a stand.
What is the most pressing issue facing this district?
Deaven: There are parents who want to engage but don’t know how, and the district needs to work on opening up communication and transparency. The pandemic really pulled this trend forward. The teamwork between teachers and parents is essential, without it we have trust issues, which are increasing.
Zeier: KM is a high achieving school district and is more attractive than ever. Along with most Wisconsin public schools, it has experienced declining enrollment, which is projected to continue. With school revenue limits based on enrollment and unpredictability of state budgets, financing the district will be an ongoing challenge.
Millard: The KM board ceded policy making to administration. Problems from this lack of checks and balances include the push for Summit Learning, communication failures, and ideologizing by some staff. The result? 274 fewer students enrolled over 4 years. We need a board that leads.
Brown: In addition to the obvious declining enrollment, funding issues and lack of financial discipline, there are severe concerns with the district introducing social engineering changes such as CRT and Equality protocols. We must revisit teaching a balanced view of contemporary controversies and engage students how to think — not what to think.
