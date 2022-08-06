WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee.
Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate.
Her did not respond to our question. Rodriguez's answer is below.
THE FREEMAN: Why are you running for this seat?
Her: Did not respond.
Rodriguez: I’m passionate about public health, public safety, and my community. I’ve worked in business and health care for more than 20 years, and I first decided to run for office when I saw that the leaders in our state were putting politics before people’s lives and livelihoods. Every family, like mine, wants to earn a good living, send their kids to good schools, and have access to quality, affordable health care. We want to live in a safe community, we want to respect basic human and civil rights, and we want the planet to be here for our grandchildren and beyond.
