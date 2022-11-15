NASHOTAH — Two horses and three dogs died in a stable fire on Tuesday morning. Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to 345 Nashotah Road at 3:14 a.m. for a report of stable fire, according to the fire department.
Western Lakes began extinguishing the fire with LCFR and multiple responding partners arriving shortly after. There are no fire hydrants in this area causing water tenders to be needed for the extinguishment operation with this continuing for just under two hours. A total of 30 firefighters operated at the incident.
The fire was confined to the stable with it being a total loss. No other property was affected. No injuries to property owners or firefighters. Two horses and three dogs were inside of the stable at the time and died in the fire.
The fire is not suspicious and remains under investigation. LCFR will monitor the aftermath of the fire today and there is no need to call 911 if smoke is seen. LCFR thanks Western Lakes, Merton Fire, Hartland Fire, Delafield Police, Village of Oconomowoc Police, Waukesha Sheriff, and Waukesha Communications Center for their assistance.
LCFR reminds residents to exercise extreme caution as the heating season
begins by assuring any heating appliance is at least three feet away from all combustibles and using electrical cords rated for the appliance.