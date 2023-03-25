VILLAGE OF PEWAUKEE - Incumbents Chris Krasovich and Bob Rohde face challengers Dan Sitzberger, Heather Gergen and Kristen Kreuser for three seats on the Pewaukee Village Board. The Freeman asked the candidates questions ahead of the April 4 election. Here are their responses.
The Freeman: Why are you running for this position?
Gergen: I want to serve the community by helping the village reach its potential. I don’t accept the answer “Because that’s the way it's always been done.” I have provided innovative solutions to the village’s challenges. I was part of the group to come up with the village’s strategic plan. Now that almost all of the original goals have been met, we must re-evaluate our next moves. I am excited to be a part of figuring out the next set of goals.
Krasovich: In my two years as a trustee, the board has made tremendous progress, improving safety at our schools with an additional resource officer and throughout the village with new technology for our officers. We have increased transparency in government by streaming meetings. We've worked hard to identify ways to make the downtown area a more inviting destination. But there is still much to be done. I'm running again because I believe I can be of assistance as we strive to make Pewaukee an even better place to live, work, and play.
Kreuser: I want to contribute to the longevity of the Village of Pewaukee. As a resident, landlord, small-business owner, school volunteer, and mom of two young Pewaukee Pirates, I'm fully invested in a thriving Pewaukee. My background in corporate retail and the non-profit sector honed my strategic thinking, financial acumen, and creative problem-solving skills. I want to utilize my talents to add value to the Board and support my fellow residents. Fresh ideas and out-of-the box thinking, partnered with the seasoned knowledge of the current Board, will collectively benefit the Village and set us up for the utmost success.
Rohde: I love the Pewaukee community. I feel we are truly blessed to live here. My 31+ years of volunteering and my willingness to work as a village trustee is my way of paying back the community and honoring those that have contributed to my life and the life of my family. There will be challenges in the future and I believe my skillsets in people management, my ability to analyze situations and strategic thinking will continue to be a benefit to the village.
Sitzberger: I was encouraged to run by a group of my neighbors who felt I would be a good addition to the board. I have a lifetime of experience solving and working through issues and making things work for all parties. I feel it is now time for me to give something back to the wonderful community I have had the pleasure to live in for the past 20 years.
The Freeman: What is the most pressing issue facing this municipality?
Gergen: Budgeting. We can have big dreams for the village, but we have to be able to pay for them. My voting record shows that I believe in fiscal responsibility. During my time in office, the village was able to pay off some debts and raise its bond rating. However, some of the same obstacles keep occurring such as rising costs and deteriorating infrastructure. The board was able to balance the budget this year due to ARPA funds. In 2025, it will be much more difficult without ARPA funds, and the renegotiation of fire and library contracts with the City of Pewaukee.
Krasovich: Like many municipalities, Pewaukee’s budget took a hit when Madison lawmakers tied levy limits to net new construction - something we have limited opportunity for in the village. Additionally, the “dark-store” tax loophole has made it possible for big box stores to avoid paying their fair share of annual taxes. As a result, funding even basic services like fire and police has become challenging. We’re going to need to take a hard look at finances, become more fiscally conservative, and work to identify new revenue streams without burdening taxpayers while we continue to push for the state-level changes that are needed.
Kreuser: Long-term fiscal health of the village. We don't have significant opportunities for new development, which directly constrains our property tax levy. Staying fiscally sound, while continuing to deliver an environment residents are proud of will be challenging. We need to think creatively to succeed. I'm skilled in this arena. In my career as a financial planner for a Fortune 500 retail corporation, I spent most of my career being challenged to “Do More with Less,” even when it felt impossible. Considering creative revenue sources and putting in the time and energy to develop a sustainable path forward is crucial for the future of Pewaukee.
Rohde: The budget will continue to be an issue as village new growth doesn't keep up with operating costs that we can't control. State levy limits have saved each property owner thousands of dollars over the last 10 years; however, the one size fits all state approach has to be revised. Despite those limitations, we pay our bills, maintain our reserves and limit debt, exceeding audit standards among comparable municipalities in the state. Costs will continue to increase requiring continued management and creativity on partnerships and cost savings.
Sitzberger: I think the most pressing issue facing the village of Pewaukee is the ability of the board to maintain the small town atmosphere. Currently the board is wrestling with formulating a new short-term transient rental ordinance. The current local ordinance must be redone because of changes made at the state level. Of course, the owners of existing rental properties are interested in the least restrictive ordinance but property owners living close to these rentals want the most restrictive ordinance passed. I think we need to protect the homeowners with a restrictive ordinance.|
The Freeman: What are your thoughts on more developments coming to the area?
Gergen: The village is almost completely built out so we need to focus on redevelopment. We have two developments currently under construction, The Glen at Pewaukee Lake and River Hills. Both of these developments were in progress while I was on the board. Now, we have the potential for some mixed-use business and residential development in the downtown area if we are able to figure out parking. As usual, parking is a constant sticking point for new downtown construction. There is a new downtown plan being developed by students from UW-Madison. Perhaps they will have a recommendation.
Krasovich: While the vast majority of the village has already been developed, we have a couple of exciting projects in progress that will expand the availability of single-family housing in the village. Those new homes will increase our tax base and have a positive impact on our great Pewaukee businesses. We are well-positioned to take advantage of growing interest in “walkable urbanism” via the appeal of our downtown district. Redevelopment there will be critical when it comes to adding destinations that will further enhance the appeal of the area.
Kreuser: I fully support development opportunities that will enrich the local economy, create jobs, provide amenities to the community, and are synergetic with our long-term goals. Unfortunately the village doesn’t have many developable parcels left, which makes every proposal that much more paramount. That is why it is so beneficial to have a forward-thinking, cross-generational board to ensure prospective developments will holistically benefit the village of Pewaukee now and in the future.
Rohde: Change, while uncomfortable, is needed to pay the bills. Without development we are left with little choice other than to cut services or raise taxes. Change will happen and it is important that the change benefits the tax base and fits the character of our community. The new land use plan developed by the Planning Commission and approved by the Village Board revises the roadmap of development and helps us create that vision for the future. New development, whether along Oakton Avenue, Capitol Drive or Ryan Street, must be a benefit to the community beyond just building the tax base.
Sitzberger: I believe it is the duty of the board to carefully examine and study all future developments in the area. The village needs additional tax revenue to continue to offer the services currently offered including police and fire services. If a development proposal checks all of the positive boxes it should be allowed to move forward.
The Freeman: People have become so divisive; how will you work with others to make decisions?
Gergen: Trustee is a non-partisan office and I feel it is my responsibility to represent all of its citizens equally. In the past, some trustees didn’t get along very well. It was disruptive. I would never want the board to be like that again. When everyone works together and is willing to compromise, we are able to better achieve our goals. I will work to see all sides of an issue and look at the supporting data to find a solution. I want to embrace people’s strengths to maximize outcomes.
Krasovich: Remembering that regardless of personal politics, the individuals you serve alongside are there because they want to make the village a better place is a good way to begin. We don’t answer to political parties, we answer to the people, so I make a point of centering residents and business owners in my decisions. That leads to more effective collaborations. Some conflict is unavoidable as varied opinions are expressed, but by demonstrating respect for others and showing a willingness to challenge assumptions - both my own and those expressed by others - it’s possible to maintain a respectful, productive board environment.
Kreuser: I studied organizational communications and psychology in college, and spent over a decade working in cross-functional team environments. I have substantial experience successfully engaging with various personalities and differing viewpoints. Mutual respect and effective communication are important keys to success that I actively practice. This builds trust, increases productivity and compromise is then easier to achieve. There is an opportunity to improve communication within the board, as well as with our residents. I'm passionate about ensuring the residents are heard, and would like to see resident participation evolve to more accessible, transparent options to share their comments about our hometown.
Rohde: What is most important is that we all want to do what's best for the community. If we can agree on that ultimate goal for the community, we can overcome our differences. The ability to disagree while respecting another's opinion is a skill I have, and we need to improve. Unfortunately, the skill of face-to-face discussion and debate has given way to online “gotcha” moments.
Sitzberger: I think it is the responsibility of each member of the village of Pewaukee board to treat each other with respect at all times. Disagreements are part of the process; differences of opinions allow for healthy discussions. The members of the board must ultimately work together and respect each other’s positions even though you may not agree with them. In the end everybody gets one vote.
