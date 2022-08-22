WAUKESHA — Two men are in police custody following a police chase on Sunday after 7 p.m.
Waukesha police initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of East Main Street, according to the Waukesha Police Department. The car didn't immediately pull over and made a U-Turn and accelerated so fast that the tires squealed.
The officer pursued the car for three miles until the car came to a stop on I-94 around mile marker 299.
During this pursuit, the driver was operating recklessly and disregarded many traffic signals, police said. The driver drove around other cars in the area of East Moreland Boulevard and Kossow Road.
When the suspect drove off the road, one of the tires began to deflate and eventually started to disintegrate. The car continued to flee eastbound onto I-94, however the speeds decreased as the car was driving with one of its tires on its rim.
As the car continued to travel eastbound on the I-94 onramp, a metal object was thrown from the vehicle.
A short distance later, the car was unable to travel any further and came to a stop. Officers arrested two male suspects who do not reside in the city of Waukesha, police said.
A portion of I-94 eastbound was shut down for a short period of time for the safety of the community as the two suspects were taken into custody.
The metal object that was thrown from the vehicle was a firearm. The investigation is continuing as to who threw the gun from the vehicle, police said.
The operator of the vehicle will be referred to the Waukesha District Attorney’s Officer for possible charges of felony fleeing/eluding, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated, possession of THC and several other traffic violations.
The passenger of the vehicle will be referred to the Waukesha District Attorney’s Office for possible charges of bail jumping, possession of narcotics/paraphernalia.