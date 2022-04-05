New Berlin SB

Incumbents Mitchell Helmer (left) and Janet Schulz (center), along with challenger Renee Koneck have earned spots on the New Berlin School Board.

NEW BERLIN — Three seats are up for election on the New Berlin School Board. Incumbents Mitchell Helmer, Janet Schulz were re-elected while incumbent Kate Unger lost her bid for re-election. Challenger Renee Koneck was also elected. Challengers Meg McKenzie, Scott Jentsch also lost a spot on the board. 

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Mitchell Helmer (i)5,19820.6%
Janet Schulz (i)5,11420.3%
Renee Koneck5,02219.9%
Meg McKenzie3,30513.1%
Kate Unger (i)3,28913%
Scott Jentsch3,28413%
Write in340.1%
Total Votes25,246 
   

Precincts Reported: 21 of 12 (100%)

