NEW BERLIN — Three seats are up for election on the New Berlin School Board. Incumbents Mitchell Helmer, Janet Schulz were re-elected while incumbent Kate Unger lost her bid for re-election. Challenger Renee Koneck was also elected. Challengers Meg McKenzie, Scott Jentsch also lost a spot on the board.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Mitchell Helmer (i)
|5,198
|20.6%
|Janet Schulz (i)
|5,114
|20.3%
|Renee Koneck
|5,022
|19.9%
|Meg McKenzie
|3,305
|13.1%
|Kate Unger (i)
|3,289
|13%
|Scott Jentsch
|3,284
|13%
|Write in
|34
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|25,246
Precincts Reported: 21 of 12 (100%)