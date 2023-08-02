MUKWONAGO — An adult and child were rescued from a watercraft on Tuesday evening on Mukwonago River, according to the Mukwonago Fire Department.
The fire department was dispatched for a watercraft in distress with no medical issues. Two kayakers were stuck in the 5-6 foot weeds on the Mukwonago River west of Highway I.
Both were unable to get out of the weeds and needed assistance. Divers entered the river on foot in wet suits. The Village of Mukwonago Police Department was on scene with a drone and deployed it.
As authorities made their way back to the individuals, the drone guided them to the exact location about 1,000 feet away. The authorities found the adult and child and pulled them out on their kayaks. No injuries were reported.
“We want to remind all individuals to please have a flotation device and phone while out on the water,” the fire department said.