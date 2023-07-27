BROOKFIELD — Two people were extricated out of their vehicles on Thursday as a result of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Calhoun Road and Bluemound Road, said Brookfield Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Semancik.
There was one occupant in each vehicle, and both of them were transported to area hospitals. Both occupants needed to be extricated meaning tools were used to cut the car apart to get them out, according to Semancik.
The call came in at 12:40 p.m. and the city of Brookfield paramedic unit came upon the scene right after it happened. The city of Brookfield Police Department was also on the scene.