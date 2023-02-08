WAUKESHA — Both of the people aboard a small plane that crashed at the Waukesha County Airport on Wednesday morning emerged from the craft without injury.
At 9:57 a.m. Wednesday, a Cirrus Vision Jet based at Waukesha County Airport "depart(ed) the runway" as it was coming in for a landing, Airport Manager Kurt Stanich said.
Both the pilot and the passenger on board were uninjured and were able to exit the aircraft without assistance, the sheriff's department said in a press release.
At this time, the airport is open and all operations are normal. The airport is working in cooperation with local emergency personnel and federal authorities. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the official cause of the incident at a later date, the sheriff's department said.