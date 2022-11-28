WAUKESHA — Starting Tuesday, Nov. 29, St. Paul Avenue and North Street in Waukesha will officially open to two-way traffic from Wisconsin Avenue to Albert Street.
Ahead of this new traffic patterns, what questions and concerns do you have? What are your thoughts and feelings about the two-way street conversion project? Send an email with your thoughts to frae@conleynet.com.
The city encourages the public to be mindful of the new traffic patterns in the area.
The city has been following a plan to convert the one-way streets in the downtown area to two-way traffic since the 1990s.
Some benefits to the two-way conversion include an easier wayfinding — the conversion allows for easier maneuverability through and around the city and easier access to downtown and increased business visibility; the project support new development and redevelopment; and increased transit safety and efficiency by eliminating the number of left-hand turns needed in the downtown area.
The project was funded 80% by the federal government with the city paying 20% of the costs.
The St. Paul Avenue and North Street conversion is the next phase in the program. More details on planning for this project and the previously completed phases of two-way conversion are available on the city’s website at https://bit.ly/3UV3DYl.