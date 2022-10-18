WAUKESHA — Two women are facing charges after an incident at a Waukesha hotel on Monday night. Officers responded to Extended Stay America, 2520 Plaza Ct., after 7:30 p.m. for multiple 911 callers reporting hearing gunshots, according to Dan Baumann, captain of the Waukesha Police Department.
A female on the first floor reportedly sustained a single gunshot wound to the leg. There was a very large crowd creating confusion for police. Officers received inaccurate information from highly emotional and angry people (who were later determined to be family members/witnesses).
“Witnesses and family members intentionally provided inaccurate information to officers which hindered the progress of the investigation,” Baumann said.
Officers discovered that a man who resides in Texas was working in the area. A female acquaintance of his was staying with him while he was working. That female, who was later identified as the victim, resides in Mississippi. Another female, who is an acquaintance of the man, who resides in Texas traveled up here with her four children to visit him.
“Due to the dynamics of this situation a physical altercation ensued. A firearm was dropped on the ground during this physical fight. A female residing in Texas fired one round from a handgun striking the victim, who resides in Mississippi, in the leg,” Baumann said.
The suspect who fired the handgun was arrested with the weapon. A short time later, an additional female was arrested. Both suspects reside in Texas.
A 45-year-old woman is facing charges of substantial battery – intentional bodily harm and a 21-year-old woman is facing charges of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. Both will appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.
The initial responding officer applied a tourniquet to the victim which stopped the bleeding giving her valuable time until she could receive advanced care from the Waukesha Fire Department
No other officers or citizens were injured during this incident.